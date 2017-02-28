CIO Operative Threatens To Kill Tsvangirai Supporters

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Overzealous Police details and CIO operatives disrupted an MDC -Tsvangirai door to door march here on Saturday.

The march was meant to recruit new party members in Masvingo Urban Constituency ahead of the 2018 polls. Party officials who spoke to ZimEye.com on condition of anonymity yesterday said two officers from the Police Internal Security Intelligence (PISI), a CIO operative and war veterans confiscated party documents at Rujeko A Shopping Centre, ward 7, Masvingo Urban Constituency.

The police the army and the CIO have played a pronounced role in crushing dissent in the past elections. According to MDC officials in Rujeko Suburb, the door to door exercise sent a clear message to the regime despite the disruption of the programme by the police and we CIO.

“We can say the programme was successful despite the setback. The incident that happened on Saturday reflected the shocking level of partisanship in the police and the CIO,” said a party official. According to party members, the CIO operative produced a pistol and threatened to shoot two youths.