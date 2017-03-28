CIO Operative Threatens To Shoot Cops At Roadblock

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | Notorious Central Intelligence(CIO) operative,Tinasho Muyambo last week threatened to shoot cops at a roadblock after the police officers had arrested his business partner.

Last year, Muyambo made the headlines when he assaulted a government official for walking past while the national flag was being brought down.

Muyambo confronted the cops for arresting Rabson Muzunguza who was driving a commuter omnibus without route authority. The incident happened along the Chiredzi-Mleme Road. After being arrested, Muzunguza called Muyambo who came to the scene and advanced towards the cops. He then accused the cops of mounting an illegal roadblock .

After being arrested, Muzunguza called Muyambo who came to the scene and advanced towards the cops.He then accused the cops of mounting an illegal roadblock. “Muyambo recorded video clips as he harassed the cops. He claimed he had informed the Chiredzi Officer-in -Charge about the incident. He is getting protection from his bosses but it is very unfortunate.

He is causing havoc but police officers are afraid of arresting him.It is really disturbing but we cannot do anything about it,” said a Chiredzi based female cop. Muyambo also allegedly assaulted a soldier last month. Muyambo also boasted he would never be arrested because of his political background.

CIO operatives have gained notoriety for descending ruthlessly on President Robert Mugabe’ s political foes.