“CIO Woman” Strikes At Bulawayo Meeting, Filmed LIVE

An unnamed woman accused of being a Central Intelligence Organisation member has caused a stir inside a Bulawayo meeting where the Gukurahundi topic is being tackled. The woman was screened LIVE on ZimEye as she was drowned while defending President Emmerson Mnanggwa saying Gukurahundi is no different from the Rhodesian killings.

The development saw Eleanor Sisulu addressing commotion saying she is not afraid of CIOs. Sisulu attempted at calming angers as said she is ready to tackle any CIO in the forum discussion.

The meeting continues below –