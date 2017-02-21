CIO’s Driver Drops Down In The Dock

A Chivhu taxi driver who was a witness in a case of theft where a member of the Central Intelligence Office was the complainant collapsed while standing in the witness box and was whisked to Chivhu General Hospital for treatment.

Tichaona Bareta who is also employed by the complainant collapsed while waiting to testify before Chivhu Resident Magistrate, Story Rushambwa.

Dellen Hove (37) who is employed by the Ministry of State Security Chivhu was the complainant in the case.

Bareta started sweating when the State prosecutor led evidence in court. He produced a sharp sound like he was having difficulties in breathing. This happened before cross-examination.

He fell from the witness’s stand where he was standing and landed on the bench and was placed on the floor and then taken to hospital.

It was the State case that sometime in April 2016, the accused, Thomas Paradza (44) of Chivhu received and took into his possession a motor vehicle Honda Fitz registration number ADU 0713 from Bareta who was employed by the complainant.

It was agreed that the accused would hold it in trust for the sole purpose of repairing the gear box and return it to Bareta.

Thereafter, the accused, in breach of agreed terms neither repaired the motor vehicle nor returned it to Bareta but instead stripped 4 coil packs, gear box censors, valve board and gear box seal from the engine.

The complainant discovered the offense when he came to collect the vehicle and the accused person was questioned on the whereabouts of the parts but could not give a satisfactory answer.

A report was made to the Police leading to the arrest of the accused person. Value of the missing parts is $390 and nothing was recovered.

Magistrate Rushambwa found the accused not guilty and acquitted Paradza. He said that there was no evidence produced to show that Paradza stole the parts. – Masvingo Mirror