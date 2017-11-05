CIOs Unleashed Against Grace Mugabe Booing Activists

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives yesterday grilled school heads who released their buses to ferry suspected Team Lacoste to Bulawayo.

Yesterday President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, exploded as they accused Mnangagwa of attempting to overthrow the nonagenarian.

Mugabe who has treated Mnangagwa with kid gloves over the past years, finally confronted the Midlands godfather at an emotionally charged rally at White City Stadium.

School heads in the city of Masvingo yesterday said they were confronted by officials from the President’ s office, moments after the explosive rally.

The school heads whose names and schools cannot be disclosed said they only followed instructions from Zanu PF Officials who asked them to provide buses to ferry ruling party supporters to Bulawayo.

“I was called by CIO operatives who accused me of providing the school bus to ferry Team Lacoste supporters who booed the First Lady in Bulawayo,” said one school head.

“Officials from the President’ s Office said they would visit our school to investigate why we worked with Team Lacoste members to undress the First Lady,” said another visibly shaken school head.