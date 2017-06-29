Circus Scene As Handcuffed Man Flees From Police

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi | A daring man fled in police handcuffs after a roadblock arrest. 36-year-old Farirepi Nhongorivo of Mutoredzana Village under Chief Nemauzhe in Chivi was arrested for taunting the cops as “perennial thieves “.

Nhongorivo appeared before Mwenezi Magistrate Honest Musiiwa last week to face charges on disorderly conduct and escaping from lawful custody.

Nhongorivo pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The facts as presented by prosecutor Willard Chasi were that on May 13, 2017, Nhongorivo was a passenger in a car which was stopped at a roadblock at the 166 km peg along the Harare – Beitbridge Highway.

He allegedly began to shout at the police officers at the roadblock, describing them as perennial thieves. After being arrested, Nhongorivo fled with the handcuffs.

He was later spotted that same evening and the cops apprehended him.

In his defence, Nhongorivo argued that the police arrested him because he had asked why the driver of the car had been stopped by the police.

He also argued that he never escaped from lawful custody adding he went on his own volition to the police camp. He claimed the cops at the roadblocks wanted him to spend the whole night in handcuffs.

“I decided to walk to the police station because the cops at the roadblock wanted to punish me for defending the driver.I did not insult anyone.The officers wanted to detain me at the roadblock for the whole night, ” said Nhongorivo.

The police witnesses still maintained that Nhongorivo verbally insulted the police officers at the roadblock. The trial will continue next month in July.