Citizen Arrest for Grace Mugabe

STATEMENT: Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign in SA is appealing to South African residents who might be aware of the whereabouts of Grace Mugabe. It is believed Grace is hiding somewhere in Santon South Africa .

South African Police are looking for her after the assault of a 20year old Chatunga girlfriend. Zimbos in SA help us to locate this criminal and we have dispatched a group of 10 people which include South Africans and the Indian community to search for Grace Mugabe.

She can be contacted on her roaming with this number +263712 0000 005

#NoToDomesticViolence

Tinoida Zimbabwe

#Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign