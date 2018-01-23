City of Harare in clumsy marketing stunt

1

By Paul Nyathi | The City of Harare has attracted a barrage of criticism from residents of Harare over a rather poor marketing post inviting residents to pay their rates.

The poster featuring a heavily built woman riding on a struggling man imploring on residents not to have a free ride on council has been met with huge criticism from the residents who are demanding the City marketing department to pull it down immediately.

ZimEye.com efforts to get a comment from the City marketing department were not successful at the time of writing.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Swe

    This says it all no wonder they cannot run the affairs from this place properly !