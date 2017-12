By Farai D Hove| The Civil Service now falls under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office.

The President’s spokesman, George Charamba yesterday made the announcement saying that: “the old Ministry Of Public Service And Social Welfare has been reconfigured to the Ministry Of Labour And Social Welfare. The Civil Service now falls under the Office Of The President and Cabinet (OPC) and that includes all Public Service Training Institutions and the Zimbabwe Institute Of Public Administration.”