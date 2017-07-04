Clearwater Students Lucky To Be Alive, Survive As Kombi Overturns

Twenty two Clearwater Secondary School students and their two teachers escaped death by a whisker last Friday when a mini bus they were travelling in overturned along the Birchenough–Mutare road, injuring four.

The injured were rushed to Mutare General Hospital where they were treated and discharged the same day. Clearwater Secondary School is in Chipinge and the students were on their way to a career symposium at Mutare Polytechnic.

The mini bus, which was branded High Voltage, has a carrying capacity of 18 passengers but was carrying 25 passengers including the conductor.

Chipinge district schools inspector, Mr Richard Gabaza, said the mini bus had a problem with the left ball joint, which resulted in the accident occurring.

‘’The students were on their way to Mutare Polytechnic for the annual careers symposium when the left ball joint developed a fault. Consequently, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crash landed. We rushed to the scene and helped in ferrying the injured to Mutare General Hospital.

“Mutare education district helped us a lot along with other well-wishers. Staff at Mutare General Hospital was very supportive and I salute the medical personnel for a job well done. Fortunately, all students and staff were discharged on the very same day,’’ he said.

Clearwater Secondary School head Mr Moffat Sigauke referred all questions to Chipinge district office.- state media