COALITION CRISIS: I Know Nothing About MDC Alliance – MDC MP



Staff Reporter| One of the only two Welshman Ncube led MDC MPs, Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga has issued a personal disclaimer from the proposed MDC Alliance coalition.

Speaking in an online interview captured by ZimEye.com correspondents on Wednesday night, Mushonga said that she personally does not know of the provisions of the Alliance agreement and does not agree to what is already presented to the public through the media.

The former MDC Secretary General said that she was never briefed on the contents of the Alliance document and therefore can not associate herself with the document.

Mushonga castigated the approach the coalition principals took in coming up with the proposed coalition.

According to her the coalition failed to identify the key issues on why the political parties must coalesce but opted to rush into allocating positions and parliamentary seats without building for support on the ground.

The hard hitting legislator spelt doom for the coalition unless an urgent shift is made on the arrangement.

Listen to Mushonga speak on the coalition: