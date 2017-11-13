CODE Pledges To Compensate Mugabe’s Gukurahundi Victims

By Staff Reporter|The Coalition of Democrats (CODE) has pledged to compensate victims of the state sponsored Gukurahundi killings.

The then Prime minister,Robert Mugabe, in the early 1980s in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces unleashed the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade to crush followers of the late Vice President, Joshua Nkomo, who was accusing of plotting to topple him from power, and killed more than 20 000 civilians.

Despite calls from the people of these two regions for him to apologize, President Robert Mugabe has refused to do so and has only described the era as a period of madness.

CODE President, Elton Mangoma, told the coalition’s followers in Bulawayo at the weekend that CODE was going to compensate the Gukurahundi victims should they get into power.

“As CODE we believe and we will compensate all the of Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina,Wavhotera papi ,long sleeves and short sleeves victims so that we unite our people whose social wellbeing has been torn apart by Zanu PF,”he said.

“Investing in infrastructure, technology, and revival of projects such as the Zambezi water pipeline would also empower the people of Matebeleland and make them feel that they are part of this nation, as opposed neglecting them like what Zanu PF has and continues to do to them,” said Mangoma at the meeting .