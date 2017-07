Dear Editor.

There is a coffin, with a live corpse that has been dumped by ZRP Hatfield as they impounded the vehicle.

The mourners were told to offload their coffin by the intersection of Chiremba/St Patricks. I saw this with my eyes.

As I drove home, I heard it being discussed on Star Fm news as well. I feel these ZRP are now being extremely overzealous.

