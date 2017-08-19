Coldest Weather Hitting Zimbabwe This Weekend

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) yesterday warned that the country will experience the coldest weather so far this year with temperatures expected to fall to seven degrees Celsius from yesterday to Monday.

In a statement yesterday, MSD said the cold weather had already been experienced in other parts of the country yesterday.

“Please be advised that the country will be experiencing the coldest weather in 2017 to date.

“As a result, moderate to severe ground frost is expected in many areas this weekend.

“We recommend frost protection, training and awareness to be enhanced by responsible authorities.

“The transition period we are currently in is associated with chaotic weather.

“For example, while sunny skies usually imply warm weather, this time the air is cold.

“We continue to urge people not to be deceived by the clear skies. Warm clothing should be kept nearby,” MSD said.

“Winter is not yet over. More equally, cold spells alternating with warm to relatively brief hot weather are forecast to be the dominant pattern until around the middle of September 2017.

“The extremely low dew point temperatures translate to even more drying of vegetative matter, and coupled with windy conditions increases the chance of runaway fires.

“Accordingly, we urge more vigilance when fires are lit.”

The department said the cold air was emanating from Botswana and South Africa.

“Cold to very cold air is being adverted into Zimbabwe from Botswana and South Africa.

“This air has already entered the country through Matabeleland North and South, where temperatures have dropped by as much as seven Degrees Celsius since yesterday.

“It is spreading to the rest of the country such that by Sunday 20 August 2017, virtually the whole country should be much colder than of late,” it said.

MSD said the current cloudy and drizzly weather in southern areas of Manicaland (around Chipinge) was forecast to prevail throughout the weekend. – state media