“Come On Mnangagwa You Served 37 Loyal Years Under Gushungo”, Mujati Blows Out

Kerina Mujati | There are people who have made it their business to just come and harass me without taking a moment to reflect on what my intentions are. The same hypocritical people who suddenly want me to respect them as democrats suddenly forget that they tried to silence my voice when they called me treasonous, while they were enjoying what they could from President Robert Mugabe.

The minute they were kicked out they want me to empathise with them as if there is something magical about them. Politically they are zilch only using military power. G40 relates to what I truly believe is the best for the future generations. We cannot be held at ransom by those who fought in the liberation struggle. We need generational renewal and now.

You did your part why denying fresh minds to take the nation forward? You talk of corruption yet the current government is full of thieving old men and women. It’s all about them not us the masses. Bootlicking is order of the day for one to survive. I refuse such a political environment.

I am advocating an equal system for all to be beneficiaries. Each day Mnangagwa is haunted by the REALITY of G40. It is good that he should know that G40 is there and many want a better Zimbabwe. They should be reminded that what goes around can still come around. They should be reminded that if it was possible for them to swallow President Mugabe whole what makes them think they are giants immune to such evil?

These people would not stop at anything to the extent of creating accounts to peddle lies. I understand the difference in opinion and political preference hence I refuse to be told or dictated to that I should conform to Lacoste politics as indeed there is nothing unique about the man leading the pact. I would have tolerated them if they had a better man not ED as well if they refrain from their vindictive and vengeance politics.

Politics of hate won’t take them far as they think Zimbabwe is their project. I have put up with abusive people who think they have a right to condition my opinion. Name calling is their game of which if provoked I can dish out some brutal tosh but I have chosen not to take that path and now I just block such beings. There is nothing better about Mnangagwa if Mugabe was that bad what makes a man who served 37 years of his life under Mugabe any better?

After all he is the most tainted man with atrocities, corruption and brutality Mnangagwa. ….the minute he falls from his borrowed power I will have peace and indeed I want the very best for Zimbabwe so thst one day I can finally retire home. He is not any better so many times he refers his opponents to barking Dogs forgetting that he is the biggest barking Dog infested with Rabies that most of us would want to see vaccinated for better or to be put to sleep before it infect all of our progressive political minds. Unchained I am. He might have his supporters peddling hate for now but he should remember a new dawn will finally be there for Zimbabwe.

One thing that his supporters who call me “hure or dhafu” should always remember is the reality that this “dhafu or hure” it is the same thoughts carried by this “dhafu or hure” they will NEVER take away from me. You cannot silence my voice simply you call me “dhafu or hure” it shows the calibre of who you are are and the man you support. The sun shall rise and when it rises the sunshine will be enjoyed by every Zimbabwean despite any political affiliation or patronage. We shall rise to claim our nation no matter how tough the journey and sacrifices. Enjoy your borrowed power till it last but always remember there is truly a new Zimbabwe tomorrow. Sticks and stones thrown will not break my bones. Unchained I am. Asante Sana. Ichooo#cd3sistermwenewazvo#

  • Judge Dredd

    Well said my sister enough of this intimidation and reign of terror by an illegitimate leadership. G40 is not 2 or 3 people please get it right. It is an ideology of youth and renewal and a challenge for the young people to take up the challenge of development for this country. It is also that the youth must learn from past mistakes irrespective of political affiliations. It is the hope of a future where no one gets left behind and we deserve that opportunity to take the country forward

  • John

    Very true my sister what you write. However at the moment this is the only best option we have. Its a process we can’t achieve it in a day. Your G40/_it wasnt a generation of 40 year smart people. Remember Grace Mugabe would emagine the embarrassment of having her give a speaxh at UN. Its wring to abuse u.

  • Pedro Gorosviba

    Yeah, true! I am not a G40 but I don’t support the violation of the constitution of Zimbabwe as demonstrated by the events of Nov 14. I would have been happier removing Uncle Bob legally (within the ruining party or through a national general election, not by a military coup). A military coup, in my opinion is so outdated and so embarrassing, more so if the same people who propped up Bob’s 37 year rule come back and pretend to be liberators. What happened to the so called educated Zimbos?

  • Guest

    Idiot

  • Mhlakazanhlansi

    tell them sister … these thugs and criminals who steal power in broad daylight and pretend they are anything! seriously … how can anyone front mnangagwa for anything? I mean anything!!

  • Phil

    Your argument does not hold any water. Why did Bob cling to power for that long and then created G40 over. What any irony. G40 was created in order to install Grace into power and nothing else. As povo, we don’ t care who is on the helm of power. We care about our quality of life and nothing else which RGM failed to do. UAE is ruled by a King or Monarch but life is good and everyone is ha

  • Phil

    It’s time to concentrate on economy and not politics. We were dosed with politics and ideology since 1963 but real income for povo has scanty. Let’s concentrate on how our minerals are share. We want everyone to benefit.

  • Ras

    I’ll take mnangagwa over Grace Hure, anytime, everytime

  • sarah Mahoka

    Kerina young for the sake of young is not what I would vote for. Grace was young but totally unacceptable. Moyo too. Kasukuwere too. Zhuwao too. So you Kerina can get on the highest mountain every morning crying for your G40 an we still will not hear you. Urikutinyaudza. What did we do to deserve being insulted with your hatred of our chosen president from you while you sing the oraises of G40 thieves and hure grace

  • cde hakuna kusina matare

    Kerina zi dhafu zi hure

  • sarah Mahoka

    It has everything to do with it. Haasi kuwana anomugutsa .izhara yega saka hasha.ukawanza mafuta. Hainyatsosvika