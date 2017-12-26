“Come On Mnangagwa You Served 37 Loyal Years Under Gushungo”, Mujati Blows Out

Kerina Mujati | There are people who have made it their business to just come and harass me without taking a moment to reflect on what my intentions are. The same hypocritical people who suddenly want me to respect them as democrats suddenly forget that they tried to silence my voice when they called me treasonous, while they were enjoying what they could from President Robert Mugabe.

The minute they were kicked out they want me to empathise with them as if there is something magical about them. Politically they are zilch only using military power. G40 relates to what I truly believe is the best for the future generations. We cannot be held at ransom by those who fought in the liberation struggle. We need generational renewal and now.

You did your part why denying fresh minds to take the nation forward? You talk of corruption yet the current government is full of thieving old men and women. It’s all about them not us the masses. Bootlicking is order of the day for one to survive. I refuse such a political environment.

I am advocating an equal system for all to be beneficiaries. Each day Mnangagwa is haunted by the REALITY of G40. It is good that he should know that G40 is there and many want a better Zimbabwe. They should be reminded that what goes around can still come around. They should be reminded that if it was possible for them to swallow President Mugabe whole what makes them think they are giants immune to such evil?

These people would not stop at anything to the extent of creating accounts to peddle lies. I understand the difference in opinion and political preference hence I refuse to be told or dictated to that I should conform to Lacoste politics as indeed there is nothing unique about the man leading the pact. I would have tolerated them if they had a better man not ED as well if they refrain from their vindictive and vengeance politics.

Politics of hate won’t take them far as they think Zimbabwe is their project. I have put up with abusive people who think they have a right to condition my opinion. Name calling is their game of which if provoked I can dish out some brutal tosh but I have chosen not to take that path and now I just block such beings. There is nothing better about Mnangagwa if Mugabe was that bad what makes a man who served 37 years of his life under Mugabe any better?

After all he is the most tainted man with atrocities, corruption and brutality Mnangagwa. ….the minute he falls from his borrowed power I will have peace and indeed I want the very best for Zimbabwe so thst one day I can finally retire home. He is not any better so many times he refers his opponents to barking Dogs forgetting that he is the biggest barking Dog infested with Rabies that most of us would want to see vaccinated for better or to be put to sleep before it infect all of our progressive political minds. Unchained I am. He might have his supporters peddling hate for now but he should remember a new dawn will finally be there for Zimbabwe.

One thing that his supporters who call me “hure or dhafu” should always remember is the reality that this “dhafu or hure” it is the same thoughts carried by this “dhafu or hure” they will NEVER take away from me. You cannot silence my voice simply you call me “dhafu or hure” it shows the calibre of who you are are and the man you support. The sun shall rise and when it rises the sunshine will be enjoyed by every Zimbabwean despite any political affiliation or patronage. We shall rise to claim our nation no matter how tough the journey and sacrifices. Enjoy your borrowed power till it last but always remember there is truly a new Zimbabwe tomorrow. Sticks and stones thrown will not break my bones. Unchained I am. Asante Sana. Ichooo#cd3sistermwenewazvo#