Comedian Mai Titi Bashed By 3 Women In City Centre

Social media comedian, Felistas’ Mai Titi’ Murata yesterday hauled another woman to court accusing her of attacking her over an undisclosed matter.

The ‘For the Why’ comedian dragged Sarah Dhapi 35, to court on allegations of assault. Dhapi was not asked to plead to the charge when she appeared before Harare magistrate, Joy Chikodzero, who remanded the matter to August 1, after she requested for legal representation.

Dhapi was released on free bail and advised to seek legal representation of her choice. Allegations are that Dhapi, while in the company of two unidentified ladies on June 17 this year, at the of corner Inez Terrace and Speke Avenue, approached Mai Titi and started shouting at her. It is alleged Mai Titi apologized and asked Dhapi to stop shouting at her, but she refused.

It is said before Mai Titi could do anything, Dhapi pushed her to the ground, grabbed her hand and twisted it. Dhapi is alleged to have damaged the complainant’s mobile phone, injuring her on her left arm in the process. Mai Titi is alleged to have lodged a complaint with the police leading to the arrest of Dhapi. Shambadzeni Fungure appeared for the state.- state media