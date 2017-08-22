Command Poisoning, Command Helicopter Flight

Helicopters and “deadly” poison- State House mix

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Hopes of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa supporters obtaining the baton stick honour for the VP following last week’s “poisoning scare drama” have been dashed after Mnangagwa was sidelined in Zimbabwe’s international paper outlook by cabinet Minister for Tourism And Hospitality, Walter Mzembi. The drama was dubbed Command Illness, Command Helicopter Flight.

This has occurred at a crucial time when Robert Mugabe is under pressure to name a successor.



Tourists particularly westerners have been hoping to see a reformed nation under a new president, with some preferring the VP himself. Named British politicians were into the first half of 2017 pinning Zimbabwe’s State House hopes on Mnangagwa.

But Mzembi who sits as the most senior cabinet and government representative, poured cold water on hopes of the anticipated reforms saying Mugabe was in a sound state of mind.

Speaking to international journos Mzembi claimed the ailing nonagenarian was fit to run for the country’s Presidency in 2018.

“He(Mugabe) is in a sound state of mind and he is completely in charge of his faculties. Contrary to what people are saying out there, the man(Mugabe) is raring to go,” said Mzembi.

He added: “President Mugabe is our only candidate for next year’ s elections,” a direct attack on Mnangagwa.

Mzembi is known for being anti Mnangagwa and in the last months before the late Masvingo Minister Shuvai Mahofa’s death, had an open war the late Mnangagwa aide, Mahofa.

The minister is aligned to those who hold onto the belief that Mnangagwa last weekend did not need to fly to South Africa for treatment. On the matter of command illness, according to Health Minister David Parirenyatwa, Mnangagwa had been certified well upon being airlifted from Gwanda on Saturday 12th August.

There have been claims that Mnangagwa was poisoned at the Gwanda rally last week, a development that however saw the VP being diagnosed with Gatroentritis, a disease which affects mainly children. Further tests were conducted which revealed the presence of low levels of palladium, a substance common in most domestic home and utensils.

It’s like saying Mnangagwa was poisoned with asbestos. It’s idiotic. — Sye (@RoyalMavin) August 21, 2017

Scientists at the National Health Group centre say, “Palladium is all around us, it is used in electronics, dentistry, jewelry, photography and catalytic converters in cars. Metal amalgams often contain palladium which can leach over time from your fillings into your body causing toxicity. ”

BREAKING NEWS – MNANGAGWA RESURFACES MNANGAGWA RETURNS, WAS HE TRULY POISONED? Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, August 19, 2017

But Mnangagwa’s son denies this.

The VP’s son, Emmerson junior says his father was indeed poisoned and only saved by the grace of God. He announced saying, “may I take this opportunity to thank each and everyone one of you.. it’s because of your prayers and unconditional love that my father is alive today.

“Indeed he was poisoned but the grace of God almighty rescued from the clutches of death. I’m deeply humbled by your support over the last six days where the family endured a torrid time where a team of doctors worked around the clock to flush the poison out. It’s sad to note that there are evil people out there.”

ZANU PF Secretary for Science and Education, Prof Jonathan Moyo however quipped in saying, “the claim that VP Mnangagwa was poisoned means a crime was committed. Police should investigate the claim & crime!,” he wrote on his Twitter portal.

“This is really to give an update to the country and the nation about the state of the Honourable Vice President Mnangagwa’s health,” he said on Monday 14th August in the video file also published by ZimEye.

He continued saying, “what I would like to say is that he has much improved. I have just spoken with him. He is quite jovial and he is well, really, but he requested, and we have sent him to be seen by his doctors in South Africa where he is now.”

Mnangagwa’s condition was described as Gastroenteritis, an infection that affects mainly kids and which usually heals off without any medication.

This statement was released way back on Monday, a day after Mnangagwa had landed in South Africa.

On day 8 day after the incident last week, citizens were left still demanding to know about their Vice President’s health particularly wanting to know if indeed he was poisoned, and how? If this is true, why has this crude crime been kept a secret?