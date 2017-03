Commander In Sleep, Robert the dozer, Zimbabwe’s President caused a scene in Ghana yesterday sparking an international mockery of Zimbabwe with the West African country’s journalists taking turns to literally spit on the 93 year old. That ambush left Zimbabweans with no choice but to cover run for cover and the only way was to talk about it all openly, face it and brace it! Below were some of the comments:

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox