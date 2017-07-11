Community Left in Shock After Headmaster Hangs Self

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu | A school head in Gutu has left the community in shock after committing suicide under mysterious circumstances.

The body of the headmaster of Chiguhune School, Mr Mushai was found hanging on a tree and no suicide note has been found. Those who last saw him have no clue as to what really happened.

A community man who withheld his name simply stated that ,”The headmaster was a very good man. Jovial and respectful. His sudden departure leaves a cryptic puzzle. He was not sick. He was not quarrelsome. What a loss to the community. ”

Acting Masvingo Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa was not immediately available for a comment.

Police in Gutu confirmed the incident and are pursuing investigations. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.