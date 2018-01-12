Contrary To Mnangagwa’s Move, Zimbabwe’s Youngest Liberation Hero To Be Buried At Home

Contrary to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s declaration of hero status, the late 34 year old Magura Charumbira, will be buried at home.

Charumbira has become Zimbabwe’s youngest liberation hero after President Mnanggwa’s declaration earlier this week.

This was revealed by Zanu-PF Bulawayo Youth League provincial chairperson Khumbulani Mpofu who said the late Bulawayo central district chairperson will be buried at his rural home.

Magura Charumbira led a group of youths who booed former first lady Grace Mugabe during a Zanu-PF Youth Interface Rally, in what accelerated Mrs Mugabe’s removal.

Charumbira will be buried on Sunday at his rural home near Nyika Growth Point in Bikita District.

Mpofu announced saying Charumbira’s body will arrive in Bulawayo today where it will lie in state at the provincial offices at Davies Hall.

His body will then be ferried to his rural home Nyika, in Masvingo on Saturday where he will be laid to rest on Sunday. – state media