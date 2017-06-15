Controversial Shuvai Mahofa Blocks Chimedza

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu | With the political temperature soaring ahead of the 2018 elections, polemical Masvingo State Minister, Shuvai Ben Mahofa is making frantic efforts to block current Gutu South MP Paul Chimedza from seeking reelection in the Zanu PF Primary Elections.

Ironically Mahofa is determined to impose suspended Zanu PF youth leader, Pupurai Togarepi. Chimedza, whose rivalry with Mahofa dates back to 2008, is reportedly a G-40 member.

Party sources confirmed to ZimEye.com about Mahofa’s game plan.

“[She] is surely determined to block Chimedza’ s candidature in Gutu South Constituency. She has already told party supporters in the constituency a new candidate will soon be introduced .Mahofa has a score to settle with Chimedza. As a key team Lacoste member, she is well positioned to ruin Chimedza’ s dreams,” party sources at Benjamin Burombo Building in Masvingo said.

“Togarepi went into hibernation after being embarrassed by the First Lady, Grace Mugabe last year and we thought he would not bounce back. However Mahofa has all but retrieved him from the political wilderness. Mahofa is also using her position to influence the media to spruce up Togarepi’ s battered political image,” added the sources.

Party supporters in Gutu said Chimedza was in a better position to win both the primary elections and the Gutu South Parliamentary Seat because of his attachment to the constituency.

“Although Mahofa is trying to block Chimedza, she will not succeed because our MP has introduced many projects here.Mahofa is daydreaming about her plot to impose another candidate in Gutu South Constituency,” said Takaendesa Maungwa a Zanu PF youth league member.