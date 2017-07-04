Cool Crooners’ Lead Vocalist Abel Sinwametsi Sithole Dies

A dark cloud has engulfed the music industry following the death of the Cool Crooners’ lead vocalist, Abel Sinwametsi Sithole on Saturday morning at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

He was 81.

Sinwametsi, who had been admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital for three weeks, joined the Golden Rhythm Crooners in 1956 after the group had been formed 5 years earlier by Steven Gadlula.

In the band, he sang alongside the likes of George Madondo, Timothy Salani and Champion Banda.

The group toured many African countries touching many hearts with some well-polished performances with the popular hit Ibhulugwe Lami.

Despite being heavily involved in his musical career, Sinwametsi chose to briefly leave all its successes to join the liberation struggle.

Sinwametsi became a core to the modern day Cool Crooners that shot to stardom with the release of the albums Blue Sky and Isatilo.

The Cool Crooners became part of the line up headline for the Zimbabwe National Jazz Festival and the Winter Jazz Festival for many years.

Family spokesperson and niece to the late lead vocalist, Miss Sithokozile Sithole, indicated that the void left by her uncle would be difficult to fill as he was a natural unifier.

Miss Sithole also revealed that while burial arrangements were still on-going, indications were that Sinwametsi would be laid to rest on Friday in Bulawayo.

Mourners are gathered at Sotshangane flats in Nguboyenja, Bulawayo.- state media