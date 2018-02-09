Cop Arrested Over $1 320 Bribe

A police officer attached to the Midlands Professional Updating Centre (PUC) has been arrested for allegedly receiving $1 320 bribe to facilitate the recruitment and training of three prospective police officers.

Constable Arnold Garikayi Matara (32) of Mkoba 17 suburb in Gweru yesterday appeared before Midlands provincial magistrate, Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing fraud charges.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded to February 15 on $100 bail.

It is the state case that in March 2016, the first complainant Rebecca Muchairi did her pre-entry test for joining the police force and was told to approach Matara for assistance since her age was nearing 30 years. Matara assured her that her request will be forwarded to Morris Depot Recruitment for consideration.

In July last year, Muchairi approached Matara to check on progress with regard to her recruitment and was asked to pay a bribe of $520 and she paid.

In November last year, Muchairi learnt that there was recruitment and applicants were at Midlands PUC enroute to Harare.

Muchairi approached Matara who told her that the recruitment was for senior officers.

He allegedly asked her to check with him in January this year.

Muchairi later inquired from her brother who is also a police officer and she was told that there was no such recruitment taking place.

The matter was reported leading to Matara’s arrest.

The court also heard that last September, two siblings Joshua and Last Mugwagwa did their pre-entry tests for joining the police force.

In November their father Efoius Mugwagwa approached Matara who demanded $400 each for his sons allegedly to buy police uniforms.

Matara was paid $700 cash and $100 was transferred to his account.

In November, Joshua and Last were called to Morris Depot for training and Mugwagwa learnt that the police was providing them uniforms for free.

Mugwagwa approached Matara demanding his money back and was given $400 only.

Ms Memory Chitsunge is appearing for the State.- state media