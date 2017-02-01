Cop Bashed For Arresting Man In Military Camouflage

Terrence Mawawa, Beitbridge A ZRP Cop was last week thoroughly bashed after arresting a man wearing military camouflage.

Detective Constable Rodrick Nanga of Beitbridge Police Camp ran for dear life after an angry mob assaulted him for arresting the man, Brian Ncube (20) for wearing military camouflage.

Nanga confronted Ncube accusing him of wearing military gear.

Nanga argued that the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) had publicly announced it was illegal to wear military gear in public without the army’s approval. State Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that on January 13, 2017, around 4pm, Ncube and one Edson Chivivi were together at Mbedzi Business Centre in Beitbridge when Nanga arrested Ncube for wearing a military cap and a pair of trousers.

As the two were walking towards the police station Chivivi struck Nanga at the back of the head and ordered him to release his friend. Angry residents also slapped Nanga and he fled from the scene. He made a report at Beitbridge Police Station and Chivivi and Ncube were arrested. The two were fined $101 dollars each or alternatively 20 days in prison. Analysts say the incident reflects the animosity between the police and the public.

“This reveals the level of animosity between the police and the public. Instead of cooperating with the police people have developed a negative attitude towards the highly partisan and unprofessional cops,”said Beitbridge resident.