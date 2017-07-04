Cop Sues Bus Company After Wife And Daughter Are Killed In Accident

A police officer who lost his wife and daughter in a Pioneer bus accident in 2015 is suing the company for $26 000. In papers filed at the High Court, John Mapona is suing for damages for injuries suffered and compensation for medical bills he incurred.

The accident happened on January 18, 2015. The Pioneer bus was involved in a head-on collision with a Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) bus at the 35- kilometre peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road.

In his plaintiff declaration filed by his lawyers Messrs Pundu Company, Mapona said the accident was a result of the bus driver’s negligence.

He argued that the driver encroached into the lane of the Zupco bus, resulting in the head- on collision. Mapona lost his wife, Monica ,and daughter, Believe, on the spot, while he sustained serious head injuries.

He was then hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit at West End Hospital. “The injuries the plaintiff suffered include a depressed skull fracture and a fracture on his collar bone. As a result of the accident, his injuries, two operations have been performed on him so far,” reads the plaintiff’s declaration.

“As a result of the accident, the plaintiff has been disfigured on his head, as a result the plaintiff now has constant severe headaches, and he experiences severe pain in his shoulders and as such has to consult medical specialists regularly. “The plaintiff has suffered financial loss as a result of the accident as he has been put out of pocket to seek medical intervention.”

The declaration also reads: “Plaintiff lost two close family members and has not yet recovered from the tragic event. More so, plaintiff experienced a lot of pain and suffering and has also been disturbed in his studies.”

Mapona is demanding $4 000 for pain and suffering, $3 000 (loss of) companionship, $2 200 (funeral expenses), $3 000 (medical expenses), $3 500 (facial deformity), $7 000 (future medical expenses), $2 500 (risk of development of convulsion due to head injury).

He also needs $300 for transport costs and $500 for doctor’s consultations, bringing the total to $26 000.- state media