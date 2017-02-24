Cop Thoroughly Bashed, Loses Ear

Terrence Mawawa, Zaka |A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) cop lost his ear after being bashed by illegal gamblers who were angry because the officer had confiscated their cash and converted it for his personal use.

Constable Chapeyama of Zaka is nursing serious injuries after being attacked by the angry gamblers. He is currently admitted at St Antony’s Musiso Hospital.The incident happened last week. The cop allegedly seized $60 from the gamblers.

Chapeyama raided the three gamblers and confiscated their belongings -including cash. He however did not take the money to the police station. On noticing that the cop did not take the cash to the police station the gamblers plotted a violent retaliation. The three gamblers pounced on the cop as he was drinking beer at a local bar.

“The three men entered the bar and attacked Chapeyama accusing him squandering their cash on beer.One of the gamblers bit Chapeyama’s ear and tore off a piece. Chapeyama was quickly rushed to hospital following the attack,”said Paul Chigaro, a bar attendant.

Acting Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he had not received the report. Police in Zaka said one of the gamblers, Douglas Siyawarewa was arrested immediately after the incident and his two accomplices ran away.