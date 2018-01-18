Cops Hunt For Man Caught Having Sex With Donkey

3

Terrence Mawawa| Police are looking for a Gutu man who was caught having sex with his neighbour’ s donkey.

Vincent Madzanise of Kuchineni Village in Gutu District vanished after he was caught having sex with Fabian Mawere’ s donkey in broad daylight on New Year’s Day.

According to Masvingo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Charity Mazula, Madzanise was caught in the act by fellow villagers.

“Vincent Madzanise is on the run after being caught having sex with his neighour’ s donkey – he is facing bestiality charges.

We are appealing to those who have information about Madzanise to assist us.We strongly condemn such barbaric and shameful behaviour,” said Mazula.

“The suspect fled when he was confronted by fellow villagers.We are making frantic efforts to nab him,” said Mazula.

  • Godwin

    What a Waste of Manpower. Zvinebasa rei

  • dotitodemons

    Nhai zvako,instead of looking for the $15b

  • mai Chibwe

    If police are looking for him, Logically that means he has not been caught.

    A donkey cannot give consent other than to another donkey, so again logically he was raping a donkey. Is there a law that protects donkeys from human rapists?