Cops Hunt For Mnangagwa Ally

THE GRACE MUGABE WINDOW THE GRACE MUGABE WINDOW Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for political renegade, Magura Charumbira over an incident that happened on Saturday during the Presidential Youth Interface Rally held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Charumbira is alleged to have incited others to heckle the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe during her address at the interface rally.

In a statement, Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Garikayi Chipfunda said police in the city are anxious to interview Charumbira (34) in connection with the incident.

Assistant Inspector Chipfunda said Charumbira’s last known address is 20304 Pumula South in Bulawayo and anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact any police station or contact CID Law and Order on (09) 64232 or 0772841144.