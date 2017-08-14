Cornered Tsvangirai Suspends 5 Top Brass “Trouble-Makers”

A Correspondent | MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai has suspended two senior party officials and three members of the youth assembly for their involvement in the violence and assault of party bigwigs in Bulawayo last Sunday.

The suspended officials are deputy secretary for Information and Publicity Ms Tabitha Khumalo and deputy Treasurer-General Mr Charlton Hwende, while the three youths were identified as Tafadzwa Chimombe (Harare Youth Secretary for Security), Stephen Chatindo of Ward 22 in Hatfield and Gift Taibu of Budiriro (both in Harare).

Per information with ZimEye.com, Mr Tsvangirai had initially tried to implicate the State and Zanu-PF in the assaults, but the claim was too weak even within the MDC-T, whose officials and party members knew what exactly transpired.

Addressing a press conference following the violence, Mr Tsvangirai alleged it was “the invisible hand of the State as it had a huge motive to douse the successful script of the Alliance on Saturday.”

The assaulted senior officials were the party’s vice president Ms Thokozani Khupe, national chairman Mr Lovemore Moyo and organising secretary Mr Abednico Bhebhe.

The party members from Matabeleland are said to be against Mr Tsvangirai’s decision to surrender seats in the region to his electoral alliance partners.

Mr Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Mr Luke Tamborinyoka yesterday confirmed the suspension of the senior members and the youths.

“The president (Mr Tsvangirai) has suspended the party’s Deputy Treasurer-General Mr Charlton Hwende and Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity, Hon Tabitha Khumalo, pending full investigations, for suspected crimes of omission and commission before and during the disturbances,” he said.

“He has also suspended three members of the Youth Assembly over the same matter. President Tsvangirai has already dispatched a probe team to Bulawayo and a full comprehensive investigation will determine any further action to be taken.

“Violence is not part of the culture of the party and president Tsvangirai, a victim of violence himself countless times since the party was formed, has moved in to take decisive action over the matter.”

ZimEye.com has since established that the youths implicated so far are all from Harare and this has been confirmed by MDC-T secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora.

“The names of the three are Tafadzwa Chimombe (Harare Youth Secretary for Security), Stephen Chatindo of Ward 22 in Hatfield and Gift Taibu of Budiriro,” said Mr Mwonzora.

He however denied that the deputy national youth chairman, Mr Shakespear Mukoyi, was involved in the Bulawayo fracas.

However, according to a named witness, “Whenever there is violence against Ms Khupe, naturally the first suspect is Tabitha Khumalo by virtue of her belonging to a rival faction which is against Khupe,” said a source.

“Equally, when there is violence against Ms Khumalo, the first suspect is the Khupe camp and it is an open secret in the MDC.”

“The attack flies in the face of our attempts to promote women participation in the forthcoming harmonised election and are an anti-thesis to the promises the MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, and his party made at the launch of the WEC.

“Tsvangirai is on record at the launch, promising women from different political formations that his party believes in creating a conducive environment for women participation in electoral politics in our country.

“As a grouping that is working towards enhancing women participation in the governance of our country and in view of the importance of women participation in the elections next year, we call upon Tsvangirai to condemn unreservedly the savage attack perpetrated by youths from his party against his deputy and colleagues, who like him are waging a struggle for the democratisation of our country.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has condemned intra-party fighting in the opposition movement saying the MDC-T should resolve political differences peacefully.

In a statement, the human rights defenders expressed concern over the undemocratic practices in the party.