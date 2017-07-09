COSAFA CUP LATEST: Zimbabwe Champions Beat Zambia

Zimbabwe were crowned 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup champions as they saw off Zambia 3-1 in the final at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

The Warriors were gifted the opening goal after 22 minutes as the goalkeeper failed to collect Honest Moyo’s delivery, with Knox Mutizwa taking full advantage to fire the ball into the back of the empty net.

The Zambians were determined to get themselves back into the game and managed to do just that six minutes before half-time as Lubinda Mundia, on as a substitute only a matter of seconds, headed home the equaliser.

However, the second-half would belong entirely to Zimbabwe, who restored their lead 12 minutes after the restart as Talent Chawapiwa fired home on the rebound after Mutizwa’s initial strike had cannoned back off the woodwork.

Only 10 minutes later and the Warriors added a two-goal cushion, Chawapiwa this time turning provider to feed Ocean Mushure, who unleashed from the edge of the box to bury the ball in the back of the net.

Zambia came close to ensuring a tense final few minutes as Ngwenya forced an excellent save from the goalkeeper, although there was to be no way back as Zimbabwe ran out comfortable title winners.- Kickoff