Council Leaves 50 Families Homeless

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Masvingo City Council is set to evict 50 families from council houses over failure to pay rentals.

The city fathers resolved at a full council meeting held at the Civic Centre in Masvingo last week that the 50 families should be evicted with immediate effect.

According to minutes of the full council meeting released this week the council was losing thousands of dollars due to failure by the families to settle their rental arrears.

However, per ZimEye investigation, the affected families accused the council of breaching the payment terms the two parties agreed on a few months ago.

“The council is desperate to raise money.This is an act of desperation. We are prepared to face them,” said one angry affected resident.