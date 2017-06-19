Councillor Caught Bedding Man’s Wife

A Zimunya man is accusing his ward councillor of bedding his wife, a situation that has resulted in him being deprived of his conjugal rights.

Boazar Nzarayebani of Dick Village, under Chief Zimunya revealed this in court while responding to his wife’s protection order application in which she labelled him abusive and violent. The couple appeared before Mutare magistrate, Miss Nyasha Kuture who granted a binding protection order which compel them to observe peace.

Nzarayebani said Mwachigomora was having an extra-marital relationship with their ward councillor, whom he did not mention by name. He told the court that he caught the cheating lovebirds on numerous occasions making love in the councillor’s office. “She does not sleep at home on numerous occasions. Whenever she sleeps out, she becomes violent when you ask her,” he said.

In her founding affidavit, Mwachigomora accused her husband of being a violent man who used abusive language against her in the presence of their children.

She also told the court that he was in the habit of assaulting her. The binding over order prohibits the couple from assaulting, insulting, threatening or doing anything to each other which violates peace in contravention of the Domestic Violence Act, Chapter 5:16.- state media