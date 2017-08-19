COURT DRAMA: “My Ancestors Told Me TO Grow And Sell Mbanje” Man Argues

A man from Bulawayo who was arrested for possessing dagga worth $360 has told a magistrate that ancestral spirits instructed him to grow and sell the drug.

Mgcini Ncube (45) from Entumbane suburb yesterday appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube for unlawfully possessing dagga.

He pleaded guilty and Mr Ncube sentenced him to 90 days imprisonment.

Ncube, who was found in possession of 360 grammes, said he was acting on his ancestors’ instructions. The court heard that the dagga has an estimated street value of $360.

“I am possessed by ancestral spirits and I follow what they tell me to do. Some time last month they instructed me, in a dream, to grow and sell mbanje and

I acquired the 360 grammes from a man in Gweru for $10,” said Ncube.

The magistrate asked Ncube what kind of spirits led him to commit a crime and he said his ancestors had warned him about his arrest, hence he already knew what his sentence would be. Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Ndlovu said police found the drugs at Ncube’s house on Wednesday.

“On August 16, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Drugs received information that the accused person was in possession of dagga. Acting on the information, the detectives proceeded to his house, searched it and recovered 137 sachets of dagga wrapped in a plastic bag,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

She said Ncube was arrested and taken to CID Bulawayo where the dagga was weighed in his presence. – state media