Court Finds Activist Linda Masarira Guilty

She now awaits sentencing. Charges are related to her participation in civilian protests last year, a time she was tormented by state institutions, to a point of being held in solitary confinement at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Masarira was also brutally tortured by ZRP Cops last week after she led protests on President Robert Mugabe’s birthday, she had to be hospitalised.

Masarira sent the brief message, “I have been found guilty lawyer has applied for $50 bail pending sentence we have been stood down the rest were discharged.”