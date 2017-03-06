Court Recommends Non Custodial Sentence In Masarira Case

By Staff Reporter | A Mbare magistrate has preferred a non custodial sentence on Linda Masarira, a human rights activist who is facing public violence charges.

The case in which Masarira has been tried for and was last week found guilty of arose from last year’s national protest which led to the total closure of business in Harare.

The state alleged that while partaking in the demonstration in Dziveresekwa, Masarira put some barricades on the roads to block motorists from entering the city centre.

Masarira who was convicted on Friday pending sentence, was on Monday again told to come back on Tuesday.

Speaking to ZimEye.com after her court appearance on Monday, Masarira said she had been relieved by the out come of the case.

“The state is recommending a non custodial sentence in the form of community service or a fine since a custodial sentence will be a punishment on my minor children,”she said.

“Defence lawyers are recommending a suspended sentence or a fine. Magistrate is delivering his ruling tomorrow morning 8.30 AM,”she said.