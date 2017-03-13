Crash Victims Burial Details

Seven of the 14 people who perished in a horror crash in Bulawayo last week are likely to be buried tomorrow at Luveve Cemetery, a family spokesperson has said.

The family which has received State assistance to the tune of $700 per body says they wish to bury their loved ones as the hospital has notified them that the bodies had gone bad.

Mr Kenny Sibanda who lost three children in accident said: “I’m really saddened by the loss of my children. When I went to hospital they told me that akusangeneki e mortuary ngabantu benu. Honestly this saddens me, so since I don’t have money, I am hoping that tomorrow (today) we will finalise the whole process and bury them at Luveve,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said one of his relatives had a funeral policy with Kings and Queens which had moved the bodies from the hospital’s mortuary to their parlour.

Mr Sibanda thanked the Government for the assistance but said his sister was in urgent need of $600. “We are appealing for assistance for Enert Sibanda who is at Mpilo hospital’s intensive care unit. The doctors said a CT head scan is required and it costs about $600 and we don’t have that money. We are appealing to people who can assist us to have her scanned, right now she can’t talk at all,” said Mr Sibanda.

He also appealed for assistance in taking care of orphans left by his children. “I am an old man and I can’t take all these children left behind by their parents to school. I have two who are in Form Three and very intelligent and I wish to see them continue with their schooling,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said his wife was recuperating at United Bulawayo Hospitals and also that they were not sure of the burial arrangements of their other relatives.

Mr Sibanda said his relatives that would be buried at Luveve Cemetery are Gift Sibanda (43), Gracious Sibanda, (41), Luke Sibanda (65), Sovia Sibanda (37), Magret Dube (46), Rebecca Dube (65) and Grace Ndemera (48).

Other deceased are Agnes Ngwenya (55), Danisani Masukume (40), Esther Moyo Mangena (21), Gladys Nyathi (65), Sinikiwe Mangena (32) and Yvonne Machingauta (32).

The two families were travelling to Masvingo for the burial of Hopewell Masukume (14) who passed away after a long illness at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Mr Sibanda said Hopewell’s body and that of his relatives had been collected by his family for burial in Masvingo.

Mourners for the Sibanda family are now gathered in Mabutweni suburb at Mr Sibanda’s home. The funeral wake for his daughter Gracious is in Emganwini, at her in-laws’ house. State Media