Cricket Icon Heath Streak Re-ignites Ndebele, Shona Debate

Clement Moyo| ZIMBABWE national cricket team coach Heath Streak has re-ignited the language debate in Zimbabwe following a release of video footage of an interview he conducted in Ndebele.(Watch Video below)

Speaking during an interview on the progress of the cricket team, Streak spoke fluent Ndebele, as he explained the desire by the cricket team to improve and beat the best teams in the world.

A number of companies and government departments have been caught up in Ndebele language storm as important public communication material has been posted with errors.

Primary schools have been affected as teachers who cannot speak a single word in Ndebele are deployed in schools predominantly Ndebele speaking.

Companies that have been caught up in Ndebele langauge distortion include Camphor cream manufacturer Crown Health Care, Chicken Slice PREMIER Optometry Services (POS), and government owned National Building Society (NBS), and NetOne.

Zimbabwe parliament has not been spared either in language storm.

Last week Binga North legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda said some Parliamentarians who have never said anything in Parliament are victims of language barrier as they do not speak such languages as Shona, Ndebele or English which are mostly used during debates.

Speaking during the 2018 Finance Bill debate in the National Assembly, Honourable Sibanda said the issue can only be solved by awarding Parliament its budget request of US$98 million for 2018 which will go a long way in helping it hire the services of interpreters.

Last year Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mabel Chinomona torched a tribal storm whn she ordered then Home Affairs Deputy Minister Obedingwa Mguni to abandon his Ndebele language and respond in English to a question asked in Shona by Hurungwe East legislator Sarah Mahoka.

In response to Streak’s ability to express himself in Ndebele, The Herald Editor Caesar Zvayi posted on his twitter account saying he has revised his new year’s resolution by adding learning Ndebele to the list.

‘This is Heath Streak speaking fluent Sindebele. Am envious. I am going to start Sindebele lessons! Just updated my 2018 resolutions!,’ posted Caesar Zvayi.

