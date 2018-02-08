CRIMINALS EXPOSED- Tsvangirai’s Party Explodes Into 2 Factions

By Farai D Hove| IN a classic “legal will fraud” case, the MDC has exploded into two factions as each lays claim to a statement of their own signed by Tsvangirai, the only difference being that the contents thereof are contradicting each other.

Tsvangirai was earlier yesterday said to have appointed Nelson Chamisa the Acting President until he returns to Zimbabwe. This announcement was made by spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka.

But the below new statement was hours later produced, and it has Tsvangirai’s signature. It rubbishes the earlier one made by Tamborinyoka.

The case also shows that the party’s elected Vice President Thokozani Khupe no longer has a faction following of her own.

