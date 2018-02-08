CRIMINALS EXPOSED- Tsvangirai’s Party Explodes Into 2 Factions

3

By Farai D Hove| IN a classic “legal will fraud” case, the MDC has exploded into two factions as each lays claim to a statement of their own signed by Tsvangirai, the only difference being that the contents thereof are contradicting each other.

Tsvangirai was earlier yesterday said to have appointed Nelson Chamisa the Acting President until he returns to Zimbabwe. This announcement was made by spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka.

But the below new statement was hours later produced, and it has Tsvangirai’s signature. It rubbishes the earlier one made by Tamborinyoka.

The case also shows that the party’s elected Vice President Thokozani Khupe no longer has a faction following of her own.

SO WHO ARE THE REAL CRIMINALS HERE?

 

SEE BELOW

  • Muzvinda Nyini

    Tete Khupe sit down,Siyayi Chamisa achimhanye coz you are wasting your time,do you have the political clout to go the distance.you also lack charisma compared to the young,energetic ,charismatic Chamisa

  • Mandi Chimene

    The tide is high,do not attempt to ride over it Khuphe,you are past your prime.Move with the times and guarantee yourself a less texting position in the new government coming

  • Mbatatisi Mbatatisi

    But Changes are even clear from that letter since the MDC President is now referring to Khupe as the Deputy President and Chamisa as a vice President. Whats the difference between the two roles.