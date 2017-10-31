Cross Faces Chop From MDC For Insisting On Tsvangirai’s Ill Health

By Staff Reporter– MDC-T Member of Parliament for Bulawayo South, Eddie Cross, risks expulsion from his party as he has insisted that his boss Morgan Tsvangirai’s health is deteriorating.

Cross was recently cautioned by the party after he had announced that Tsvangirai could quit politics because of ill health.

The party said they were going to discipline Cross for speaking on behalf of the movement when he was not the party’s spokesperson.

At the weekend Cross said Tsvangirai who was last week flown to South Africa for yet another urgent medical attention was in “excruciating pain.”

Luke Tamborinyoka the MDC-T leader’s spokesperson lashed out at the Bulawayo South legislator again gagging him from speaking for the ailing Tsvangirai.

“Honourable Eddie Cross has neither the mandate nor the medical expertise to purport to speak authoritatively and competently about president Tsvangirai’s health,” said Tamborinyoka.

“Those of us who have been in constant interaction with the president are worried stiff about the needless and unnecessary innuendos that are being thrown around concerning his health. There is absolutely no reason for anyone, let alone a senior member of the party citing nameless and ill-informed third parties, to trigger a national alarm not based on objective facts.

“True, like all mortal beings, MT is winding up his health issues and is currently on a short break but he is well out of danger and will be back home soon. I have just spoken to him and he is in fine health. Yes, we are unrepentant democrats; but certainly, indiscipline does not constitute democracy,” said Tamborinyoka.