Cry Mama Africa!

Gugulethu W. Ncube | Today l mourn the death of Africa. As an African woman who is an outcast in my continent, l find no reason to celebrate the day they call Africa day.

As an African woman who is living in ‘prison’ l find no reason to celebrate this day. I find no reason to celebrate this day when the very community whose responsibility is to protect me is destroying me. I find no reason when fellow brothers and sisters have decided to appoint themselves to the positions of being the Chief Justice.

My heart bleeds when l see Africa silent when women are kidnapped, killed and raped in Africa. I can’t stop mourning the death of Africa. What is even increasing the pain is that Africans are destroying Africa.

What is Africa without an African women? What is Africa when an African woman is still a slave of an African man? What is Africa when African women are dressed in black on Africa day? What is Africa celebrating when the continent is a pool of blood, the blood of women? What is Africa celebrating when Africa is an ocean of women’s tears? What is Africa when all Africans are equal but some are more equal than others? They say WE are all equal before the law, Africa says rich men are equal before the law.

I long for an Africa in which the likes Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah, Samora Machel, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Jomo Kenyatta, Thomas Sankara, Patrice Lumuba, Julius Nyerere, Haile Selassie and Alpha Oumar Konare did everything and could do anything to create a safe Africa for an African woman. Oh dear Africa, what are we teaching our children? That it is acceptable to abuse a woman?

Until Africa stands up for women, there is no Africa but a dark continent that is bound to get even darker.

AFRICA, STAND UP FOR WOMEN!!!!