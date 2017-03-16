Cuba Angry Over Mujuru Death | LATEST DETAILS

David Moyo| President Robert Mugabe’s long time ally nation Cuba, was riled against Zimbabwe following the suspicious death of retired Gen Solomon Mujuru, it has emerged.

Named top government officials have revealed that Cuba angrily changed its work systems with Zimbabwe involving its pathology experts due to the way the Mugabe administration handled the late general’s death.

A Cuban doctor was in 2011 forced by the government to make declarations on Mujuru’s body remains. There was drama when the expert reacting to ill treatment, reported Zimbabwe to Cuba. The powerful island government was disturbed by Robert Mugabe’s ethics and handling of it’s citizen.

Dr Maxwell Hove, the director of Pathology in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, during a meeting held in Bulawayo said Cuba had to revisit its agreement with the Government of Zimbabwe after being frustrated in court during the inquest of the late General Solomon Mujuru, with the country now ensuring its nationals working in Zimbabwe are not forced to testify.

Hove was speaking during the Coroner’s Draft Bill stakeholders meeting.

“We don’t have a Zimbabwean forensic pathologist because of the adversarial nature of the legal system. The lack of forensic pathologists has seen us relying on expatriates since 1980 who unfortunately are not obligated to appear before a court and give evidence,” he is quoted saying.

Hove further makes the alarming revelation, “Currently under the available legislation, doctors can only go as far as establishing the cause of death but cannot investigate the finer details of such deaths and crimes. Doctors have highlighted their interest in tackling forensic pathology but the legal framework is still not in place to protect them.”