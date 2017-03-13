Cuthbert Dube’s Woes Mount

It never rains but pours for embattled former Premier Service Medical Aid Society chief executive Dr Cuthbert Dube after the Labour Court quashed a $3,5 million arbitral award granted to him in a contractual dispute with the society.

Dr Dube won the $3 million arbitral award against the medical aid society in April 2015, entitling him to monthly salary and benefits backdated to January 2014.

He won two arbitral awards against Premier Service Medical Investment (PSMI) for $2 070 000 and against PSMAS for $1 380 000, bringing his total claims to $3 450 000.

However, Dr Dube’s hopes for rich pickings were damned after the High Court on Friday set aside the two arbitral awards.

Mrs Euna Makamure sitting with Mrs Betty Chidziva ruled that there was merit in the PSMAS and PSMI challenge and granted the appeal.

“In my view, in the two appeals, the respective arbitral awards are to be set aside,” said Mrs Makamure.

“Accordingly, it is ordered that the arbitral award is each case be and is hereby set aside and substituted with the following—‘the claimant’s (Dr Dube) claim is hereby dismissed’.”

Dr Dube was fired in January 2014 for awarding himself a hefty salary of $92 000 excluding other benefits from the group, and another $43 000 plus benefits from the subsidiary – PSMI.

The two appeals were dealt with in one hearing because PSMAS and PMSI are closely related. State Media