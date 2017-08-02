Cyber Sexual Predators Face Arrest

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has stepped up efforts to ensure that cyber sexual predators and paedophilias are brought to justice, a senior official has said.

Speaking during the handover of 19 computers and ancillary equipment donated to the ZRP Victim Friendly Unit by Save the Children, Deputy Commissioner-General (Crime) Josephine Shambare said the police were disturbed by the increase in cases of sexual abuse and exploitation of young children in the society and through the Internet.

“We are equally perturbed by the seemingly increasing sexual abuse and exploitation of young children by unscrupulous and irresponsible people in our midst,” she said.

“We are fully alive to the forbidden path of immorality and cultural decadence caused by sexual predators employing contemporary gadgets to prey on children online to amplify their wicked shenanigans and, indeed, such a script cannot continue to play for long without being checked,” added Dep Comm-Gen Shambare.

Dep Comm-Gen Shambare said the ZRP will continue to improve policing standards in order to keep abreast with modern trends.

“We have thus, continued to re-engineer our policing services so that they are in sync with the modern-day global standards. Our initiatives have involved computerisation and the adaptation of new communication technologies and we are encouraged by the coming on board of various other players who see the need of working closely with the police in ridding society of delinquents,” she said.

Deputy Comm-Gen Shambare said the equipment received will help capacitate them in ensuring a safe haven for children.

“Ten police stations that will receive these computer gadgets will be better prepared to handle and process the numerous volumes of data pertaining to cases against children,” she said.

“Linking these computers to Interpol NCB Harare will strengthen our national resolve to give optimum security and protection to Zimbabwe’s future – the children. Such spirit resonates well with the Constitution of Zimbabwe of adopting policies and measures to ensure that in matters relating to children, the best interests of the children concerned are paramount.”

Speaking at the same occasion, Save the Children country director Mr Clement Mhlanga said the donation was part of the Online Safety for Children pilot project currently being implemented in Harare Province.

“The online project is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s Harare provincial offices, ZRP and 10 secondary schools in Harare and is aimed at strengthening children’s safety each time they go on the Internet,” he said.

“This involves raising awareness among children, parents and teachers on the possible risks associated with children’s Internet usage and facilitating training for education authorities, police, parents and children in addition to advocating for a legislative framework which protects children from online abuse.”

Save the Children will also provide technical guidance, support and software in the development of relevant database on online safety, procure an Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL) and pay monthly Internet subscriptions for the beneficiary stations up to the end of the year.- state media