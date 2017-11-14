D-DAY CHIWENGA THREATS: Zanu PF Seals Muchinguri, Chinamasa, Mutsvangwa Fates

As the purge against former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies continues, top heavyweights whose future hangs in the balance in Patrick Chinamasa, Oppah Muchinguri, Christopher Mushowe and Monica Mutsvangwa.

It is not clear if yesterday’s threats of action by General Constantino Chiwenga, will bring to a halt the purges that have claimed the scalps of most Team Lacoste members.

The state media reports that Zanu PF Manicaland Province will tomorrow hold elections to choose provincial Central Committee members, as the party realigns itself for Extraordinary Congress to be held in Harare next month. The ruling party resolved to have elections for the Central Committee members before going for the Extraordinary Congress.

The party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, has since communicated to provinces through a circular on the need to hold such elections this week. The Congress’ agenda is to confirm President Mugabe as the party’s Presidential candidate for 2018. It will also seek to elevate a Women’s League member into the Presidium. Manicaland Province’s secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera confirmed that provincial elections would be held tomorrow.

“We have planned to hold the elections on Wednesday. We start receiving CVs tomorrow (Tuesday) and possibly go into voting on Wednesday,” he said. Saruchera said that they were yet to receive a response from the national executive from the report they filed over resolutions made during their provincial executive committee meeting. They resolved to have some members who were linked to expelled former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, chucked out of the party.

“We are yet to receive that response,” he said. Manicaland Province recommended the expulsion of 38 members allegedly linked to Mnangagwa’s faction. Three Politburo members – Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Patrick Chinamasa and Chris Mushohwe – were recommended for expulsion. Mike Madiro, Joshua Sacco, Moses Gutu, Winnie Mlambo, Joseph Mujati, Christopher Chingosho, Alice Chitima, Oliver Mandipaka, Gorden Chikwanda, Timothy Mapungwana, Monica Mutsvangwa, Ellen Gwaradzimba, Tasin Dube, Hubert Nyanhongo and Judith Mawire were also fingered.