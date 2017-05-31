DA Lays Criminal Charges Against Zuma | LATEST

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has laid charges of treason, corruption and racketeering against President Jacob Zuma and several others.

The charges were laid by Maimane at the Cape Town Police Station this morning and form a long list against Zuma and the Gupta brothers – Atul, Ajay and Rajesh.

Maimane said that it was “clear from the evidence” that Zuma, the Guptas and the rest of the accused committed these offences “in concert with one another”.

These charges were laid after City Press and the Sunday Times revealed a paper trail of emails implicating the role that the Guptas played in capturing the state.

“The law must now take its course. Each of these individuals must be held accountable for their actions and must face the full force of the law,” Maimane said.

According to the charge sheet, Zuma is listed as “Accused No.1”, and his “corrupt relationship with the Gupta family has been a major source of discontent within both his own party – the ANC – and the South African public”.

The Gupta brothers are all listed as “Accused 2,3 and 4” respectively and the charge sheet states that “it was, inter-alia, alleged that Accused 2, 3 and 4 were offering Cabinet postions to chosen individuals and influencing the running of government.”

“The DA will pursue every available avenue until the corrupt State Capture project that has undermined and crippled key institutions of the state, is stopped and the ANC is removed from power. We will not allow Zuma Inc. to continue to steal from our people. We must earnestly focus South Africa towards building a prosperous nation, where jobs can be created for all,” Maimane said.city press