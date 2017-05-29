Dabengwa: Zimbabweans Forget Zanu PF Come 2018

Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa told flood victims of Cabatsha in Bulawayo while donating construction materials, that Zimbabweans should forget Zanu PF come 2018 elections, because of their lack of care of the residens who lost their homes early this year to the heavy rains induced by a cyclone.

“Since inception, Zapu has stood true to its founding principles and values where genuine and true empowerment involves giving our people means and freedom to work and cater for their human needs,” Dabengwa said, while addressing some of the beneficiaries.

He accused Zanu PF of dumping people, mostly the underprivileged, only to remember them at election time.

“It is never our policy to spoon feed our people since it creates a dependency syndrome and leave the people vulnerable to political manipulation as displayed by Zanu PF and MDC-T. As it is they forgot to come here and play their patronage with you since disaster struck last year, but be sure to see them early 2018 when they come for your vote in the general elections.

“Be wise and be vigilant. Know where you put your trust and welfare when you go to the ballot box. Only Zapu answered to your distress call despite us being out of government both locally and nationally,” Dabengwa added.

The government has since sent a begging bowl to the international community for financial aid to refurbish some of the infrastructure, particularly roads, bridges, schools and clinics, destroyed by the heavy rains. — Agency