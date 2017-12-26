Daring Man Wears Army Camouflage, Intimidates Villagers

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera |A daring man has been nabbed for illegally wearing a Zimbabwe National Army Uniform and intimidating villagers.

James Nharu(24), from Buhera, appeared in court for illegally possessing an army camouflage.

Nharu also threatened villagers in Buhera while wearing the camouflage.

Nharu appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi and he was charged with contravening Section 32 of the Criminal Law( Codification and Reform Act).

The Act prohibits members of the public from possessing army or police uniforms.

The court heard that Nharu wore the camouflage and went to Nerutanga Business Centre in Buhera.He then introduced himself as a member of the Zimbabwe National Army and he began to intimidate villagers.

The disgruntled villagers reported the matter to the police and Nharu was arrested.

Nharu was remanded in custody to December 27.