Dark Day For Mnangagwa As Zimbabweans React Angrily Over Farm Invasion Yesterday

By Farai D Hove| Zimbabweans far and wide reacted angrily against President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose name has been soiled following a disturbing farm invasion in Triangle yesterday morning. The incident was beamed across the world via Facebook LIVE video platform amid an outcry that the raid is inconsistent with Mnangagwa’s promises barely two months ago in November 2017.

Documents suggest that the Zimbabwean government is backing the invasion despite clear announcements by the state that the land reform program is now over.

The farm is in Triangle and the victim is Shane Warth who has been ordered to wind off farming activities on Lot 12 of Lot 15 of NRA by December 31 2017 to make way for a certain Solicitor Mutendi. But the development is a contradiction to what President Mnangagwa promised in November last year. His advisor Chris Mutsvangwa, announced saying: “Land reform is over. Now we want inclusiveness. All citizens who had a claim to land by birthright, we want them to feel they belong and we want them to build a new country because this economy is shattered.” BELOW WERE SOME OF THE LIVE COMMENTS BY ZIMBABWEANS FOLLOWING THE FARM TAKE-OVER:

