Dark Day For Mnangagwa As Zimbabweans React Angrily Over Farm Invasion Yesterday

New Zimbabwe??!! My mom and Shane getting hassled by people wanting to take away their farm. Nothing being done to help them. This happened this morning. 😞 Denise Warth Shane Warth Matthew Dalton Justin Dalton Mitchell Dalton Tyrone WarthDetails: Shane and Denise Warth at Mpapa Farm outside Triangle in the lowveld. Date of video is 4 January 2018. Mr Solicitor Mutendi from Masvingo is trying to take the farm. Posted by Nicola Dalton on Thursday, January 4, 2018

By Farai D Hove| Zimbabweans far and wide reacted angrily against President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose name has been soiled following a disturbing farm invasion in Triangle yesterday morning. The incident was beamed across the world via Facebook LIVE video platform amid an outcry that the raid is inconsistent with Mnangagwa’s promises barely two months ago in November 2017.

Documents suggest that the Zimbabwean government is backing the invasion despite clear announcements by the state that the land reform program is now over.

The farm is in Triangle and the victim is Shane Warth who has been ordered to wind off farming activities on Lot 12 of Lot 15 of NRA by December 31 2017 to make way for a certain Solicitor Mutendi. But the development is a contradiction to what President Mnangagwa promised in November last year. His advisor Chris Mutsvangwa, announced saying: “Land reform is over. Now we want inclusiveness. All citizens who had a claim to land by birthright, we want them to feel they belong and we want them to build a new country because this economy is shattered.” BELOW WERE SOME OF THE LIVE COMMENTS BY ZIMBABWEANS FOLLOWING THE FARM TAKE-OVER: