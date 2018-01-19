David Kilpin Conned Me $6,000 In A Fake Fuel Transaction

The below LIVE program has exposed a UK based Zimbabwean businessman who has gained over $3,6 million without providing title deeds, even 6 years later. During the program, a Zimbabwean journalist Simba Nyanhanga blew the whistle on Kilpin that he has allegedly defrauded him over $6,000. “David Kilpin is a Fraudster, he swindled me $6000.00 for fuel in 2005 when he was staying in Ilford. The woman he said was his wife in Braeside also did a runner,” wrote Nyanhanga. To this Kilpin was unkind in his response and told Nyanhanga, ” why did he not complain in 2005?” Watch the program as it continued below:
