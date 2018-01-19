David Kilpin Conned Me $6,000 In A Fake Fuel Transaction

The below LIVE program has exposed a UK based Zimbabwean businessman who has gained over $3,6 million without providing title deeds, even 6 years later. During the program, a Zimbabwean journalist Simba Nyanhanga blew the whistle on Kilpin that he has allegedly defrauded him over $6,000. “

WATCH LIVE- CATCHING FRAUDSTER WHO STOLE $3 MILLION FROM ZIMBABWEAN HOME SEEKERS WATCH LIVE- CATCHING FRAUDSTER WHO STOLE $3 MILLION FROM ZIMBABWEAN HOME SEEKERS Posted by ZimEye on Monday, January 15, 2018