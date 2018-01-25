DAVOS UPDATE: IMF Director Christine Lagarde Meets President Mnangagwa

Clement Moyo|International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Christine Lagarde says she has had a productive meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Christine Lagarde reiterated the IMF’s commitment to address the economic challenges facing the Zimbabwe.

“I had a productive meeting today with President Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe. This was an opportunity to share views on ways to address the severe economic challenges that Zimbabwe is facing, and how the IMF can help,” said (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde.